BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.09

Feb 6 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc :

* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly net income $1.6 million versus $2.2 million

* Says increase in qtrly net interest income of $1.1 million from same period in 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
