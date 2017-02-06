版本:
BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management announces Jan. mutual fund net sales of $1.1 bln

Feb 6 RBC Global Asset Management:

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces January sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and Bluebay Funds

* RBC Global Asset Management - announced January mutual fund net sales of $1.1 billion

* RBC global asset management says assets under management increased by 0.4 per cent in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
