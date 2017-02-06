版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund and Zweig Fund announce proposed merger

Feb 6 Virtus Total Return Fund

* Virtus total return fund and zweig fund announce proposed merger

* Subject to approval of each fund's shareholders, directors of the virtus total return fund will merge into zweig fund

* Combined fund would adopt name "virtus total return fund inc." and retain "zf" ticker symbol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐