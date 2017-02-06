版本:
BRIEF-Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay

Feb 6 Jetpay Corp

* Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay

* Agreement is for an initial term of six years with four one-year renewal options

* Revenues under agreement are expected to begin in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
