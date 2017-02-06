版本:
BRIEF-Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections

Feb 6 Merit Medical Systems Inc

* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc

* Deal transactions were financed with a combination of cash and existing credit facilities, which totaled $48.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
