版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide

Feb 6 Zealand Pharma A/S

* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome

* Zealand Pharma A/S says results of Phase II trial are expected mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐