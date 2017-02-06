版本:
BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract

Feb 6 General Dynamics Information Technology:

* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract

* General Dynamics Information Technology says single award contract has a potential value of approximately $70 million over three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
