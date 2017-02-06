版本:
BRIEF-FREEDOM OIL AND GAS LTD SIGNS CONTRACT WITH PATTERSON-UTI DRILLING COMPANY

Feb 6 Freedom Oil And Gas Ltd :

* PRESS RELEASE - FREEDOM CONTRACTS WITH PATTERSON-UTI DRILLING FOR HORIZONTAL DRILLING PROGRAM IN EAGLE FORD SHALE

* FREEDOM OIL AND GAS LTD SAYS SIGNING OF A CONTRACT WITH PATTERSON-UTI DRILLING COMPANY FOR DRILLING OF TWO WELLS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE

* FREEDOM OIL AND GAS LTD- ESTIMATES INITIAL WELL COST OF ABOUT $5 MILLION SHOULD DECLINE TO AROUND $4 MILLION PER WELL ONCE FULL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IS UNDERWAY

* FREEDOM OIL AND GAS - PATTERSON RIG IS CURRENTLY DRILLING ABOUT 50 MILES FROM CO'S ACREAGE, IS EXPECTED TO MOBILIZE TO FIRST CO'S DRILLING LOCATION IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
