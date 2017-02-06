版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million

Feb 6 Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million

* Osisko Mining Corp - increased size of its previously announced private placement to 15.3 million units at a price of $3.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
