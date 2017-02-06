版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Azincourt uranium announces private placement

Feb 6 Azincourt Uranium Inc

* Azincourt Uranium announces private placement

* Azincourt Uranium Inc - will apply net proceeds of offering to advance company's Patterson lake north property

* Azincourt Uranium Inc-to undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to c$1 million

* Azincourt Uranium Inc- offering will consist of up to 10 million units at c$0.075 per unit and up to 2.5 million flow through units at c$0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
