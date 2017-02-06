版本:
BRIEF-Arrowhead reports qtrly loss per share $0.17

Feb 6 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Arrowhead reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share (basic and diluted) $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
