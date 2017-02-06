版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Absolute reports qtrly loss per share $0.05

Feb 6 Absolute Software Corp :

* Absolute reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Absolute Software Corp - company expects total f2017 revenue between $92.0 million and $94.6 million

* 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $3.9 million and $4.4 million

* Absolute Software Corp - company's outlook for f2017 is unchanged

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $92.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Absolute software corp qtrly revenue $22.5 million versus $21.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐