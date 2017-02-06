BRIEF-CBOE Holdings Inc's Q4 revenue rose 5 pct to $163.2 mln

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc :
* CBOE Holdings reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $163.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CBOE Holdings Inc sees 2017 core operating expenses are expected to be in range of $214.0 million to $218.0 million
* CBOE Holdings Inc says transaction fees increased $4.6 million, or 4 percent, for Q4 of 2016 due to a 13 percent increase in trading volume
* CBOE Holdings Inc - Q4 total trading volume (options and futures) 305.8 million versus 271.6 million
* CBOE Holdings Inc - 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be in range of $46.0 million to $48.0 million
CBOE Holdings -total trading volume for quarter was 305.8 million contracts, compared with 271.6 million contracts per day in 2015's Q4
