BRIEF-Knowles reports Q4 & full year 2016 financial results and provides outlook for Q1 2017

Feb 6 Knowles Corp

* Knowles reports Q4 & full year 2016 financial results and provides outlook for Q1 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Knowles Corp sees Q1 2017 GAAP revenue $180 to $200 million

* Knowles Corp sees Q1 non GAAP EPS $0.08 to $0.14

* Knowles Corp sees Q1 GAAP gross profit margin 35% to 38%

* Knowles Corp qtrly revenue $240.6 million versus $223.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $236.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $201.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
