BRIEF-Park City Group reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

Feb 6 Park City Group Inc

* Park City Group reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue rose 35 percent to $4.8 million

* Looking forward, expect revenue and profitability in second half of fiscal year to be stronger than first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
