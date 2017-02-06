版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Allison transmission reports qtrly earnings per share $ 0.36

Feb 6 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* Allison Transmission announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $469 million versus i/b/e/s view $429.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.36

* Expects 2017 net sales to be in range of up 1.5 to 4.5 percent compared to 2016

* 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $70 to $80 million

* Expect Q1 net sales to be approximately flat compared to same period in 2016

* Allison Transmission Holdings sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 33.5 to 35.5 percent & adjusted free cash flow in range of $345 to $385 million

* Q1 revenue view $447.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐