BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces strategic processing and fractionation joint venture and increased guidance and targets

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
Feb 6 Antero Midstream Partners LP
* Antero Midstream announces strategic processing and fractionation joint venture and increased guidance and targets
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says increasing 2017 net income and cash flow guidance
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says also announced increased 2017 guidance
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $800 million
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says JV expected to expand 2017 - 2020 organic project inventory to $2.7 billion
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says Antero Midstream expects to invest up to $800 million through 2020, net to its 50% ownership interest in joint venture
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says Antero Midstream and MarkWest will jointly develop processing assets at Sherwood processing facility in Doddridge county
* Increasing its forecast for net income to $305 million to $345 million for 2017
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says to release to JV right to provide processing services on 195,000 gross acres held by unit in Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel in West Virginia
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says raises outlook for adjusted EBITDA to $520 million to $560 million and distributable cash flow to $405 million to $445 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.