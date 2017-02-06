BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces strategic processing and fractionation joint venture and increased guidance and targets

Feb 6 Antero Midstream Partners LP

* Antero Midstream announces strategic processing and fractionation joint venture and increased guidance and targets

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says increasing 2017 net income and cash flow guidance

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says also announced increased 2017 guidance

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $800 million

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says JV expected to expand 2017 - 2020 organic project inventory to $2.7 billion

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says Antero Midstream expects to invest up to $800 million through 2020, net to its 50% ownership interest in joint venture

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says Antero Midstream and MarkWest will jointly develop processing assets at Sherwood processing facility in Doddridge county

* Increasing its forecast for net income to $305 million to $345 million for 2017

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says to release to JV right to provide processing services on 195,000 gross acres held by unit in Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel in West Virginia

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says raises outlook for adjusted EBITDA to $520 million to $560 million and distributable cash flow to $405 million to $445 million for 2017