BRIEF-Yrc worldwide reports qtrly loss per share $0.23

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Yrc Worldwide Inc :
* YRC Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full-year results for 2016
* Q4 revenue $1.148 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion
* YRC Worldwide Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.23
* YRC Worldwide Inc says Q4 2016 tonnage per day increased 1.9% at yrc freight with no change at regional segment compared to q4 2015
* YRC Worldwide Inc qtrly operating revenue for YRC freight was $730.3 million, down 0.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.