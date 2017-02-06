BRIEF-Premier Inc's Q2 earnings per share $1.09

Feb 6 Premier Inc

* Premier Inc reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 revenue $358.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $374.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Premier Inc says management continues to expect performance services to produce full fiscal-year revenue growth of 7% to 13% from prior year.

* Premier Inc says supply chain services and consolidated net revenue guidance is being revised downward by $20 million for fiscal 2017