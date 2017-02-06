版本:
BRIEF-Horace Mann reports Q4 2016 net income per share of $0.48 operating EPS of $0.52

Feb 6 Horace Mann Educators Corp

* Horace Mann reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per share of $0.48; operating EPS of $0.52

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $1.95 to $2.15

* Horace Mann Educators Corp says Q4 property and casualty combined ratio of 99.1%, including 7.3 points of catastrophes

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
