BRIEF-Cavco Industries reports fiscal 2017 Q3 results

Feb 6 Cavco Industries Inc

* Cavco Industries reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 11.5 percent to $202.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
