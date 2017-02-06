版本:
BRIEF-Zynga appoints two new directors to its board

Feb 6 Zynga Inc

* Zynga appoints two new directors to its board - Carol G. Mills and Janice M. Roberts

* Says most recently, Mills served as interim CEO of Blue Coat Systems, Inc., in late 2011. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
