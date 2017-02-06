版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Delta Apparel reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

Feb 6 Delta Apparel Inc

* Q1 sales fell 5.4 percent to $85.3 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
