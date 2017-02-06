版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Luminex corporation reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08

Feb 6 Luminex Corp :

* Luminex Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $73 million to $75 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $295 million to $305 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Luminex Corp- Luminex reiterates its 2017 annual revenue guidance range to between $295 million and $305 million

* Luminex Corp- anticipates Q1 2017 revenue to be between $73 million and $75 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $299.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐