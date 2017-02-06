BRIEF-Luminex corporation reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
Feb 6 Luminex Corp :
* Luminex Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $73 million to $75 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $295 million to $305 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Luminex Corp- Luminex reiterates its 2017 annual revenue guidance range to between $295 million and $305 million
* Luminex Corp- anticipates Q1 2017 revenue to be between $73 million and $75 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $299.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.