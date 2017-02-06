版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Instructure reports qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46

Feb 6 Instructure Inc :

* Instructure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.37 to $0.39

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $1.31 to $1.35

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $32.6 million to $33.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $149.3 million to $150.8 million

* Instructure Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46

* Instructure Inc qtrly non gaap loss per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.26, revenue view $149.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Instructure Inc qtrly revenue $31.5 million versus $21.8 million last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $30.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐