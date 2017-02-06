BRIEF-Allison Transmission says William Harker of Ashe Capital will be nominated to board

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :
* Allison Transmission announces stock repurchase agreement with Valueact Capital and cooperation agreement with Ashe Capital
* Allison Transmission Holdings - William Harker of Ashe Capital will be nominated for election to board at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- under stock repurchase agreement has agreed to repurchase 10.5 million shares of company's common stock
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc says entered into a stock repurchase agreement with Valueact Capital Master Fund L.P.
* Intends to fund repurchase with cash on hand and borrowing under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.