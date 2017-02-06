版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-HealthEquity expects FY 2018 revenue $219 mln to $225 mln

Feb 6 HealthEquity Inc

* HealthEquity reports year-end sales metrics

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $219 million to $225 million

* HealthEquity Inc - for year ended January 31, 2017, company reaffirmed its previously provided guidance

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $177.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 revenue view $222.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
