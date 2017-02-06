版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces offering of 5 mln units

Feb 6 Antero Midstream Partners Lp

* Antero Midstream announces public offering of common units

* Says offering 5.00 million common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
