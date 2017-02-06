版本:
BRIEF-Tesoro Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $1.2 bln

Feb 6 Tesoro Corp

* Tesoro Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tesoro Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $1.2 billion

* Tesoro Corp Q4 revenue $ 6,652 million versus $ 6,273 million last year

* Q4 revenue view $7.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
