BRIEF-Badger Meter reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21

Feb 6 Badger Meter Inc

* Badger Meter reports record sales, earnings and earnings per share for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 sales $93.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Badger Meter Inc - "despite some headwinds in material costs, 2017 is off to a good start"

* Badger Meter Inc - q4 net earnings and eps were reduced by a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement charge of $770,000 or nearly $0.02 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: [ID:Q4 earnings per share $0.21] Further company coverage: