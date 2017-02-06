BRIEF-Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of Class A common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock

Feb 6 Houlihan Lokey Inc

* Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of class a common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders

