BRIEF-Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of Class A common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock

Feb 6 Houlihan Lokey Inc

* Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of class a common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders

* Houlihan Lokey Inc- Announced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock

* Houlihan Lokey Inc- Offering consisting of 7.5 million shares offered by company and 2.5 million shares offered by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
