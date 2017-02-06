BRIEF-Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of Class A common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Houlihan Lokey Inc
* Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of class a common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders
* Houlihan Lokey Inc- Announced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock
* Houlihan Lokey Inc- Offering consisting of 7.5 million shares offered by company and 2.5 million shares offered by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.