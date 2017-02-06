版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-CSS Industries Q3 earnings per share $3.29

Feb 6 CSS Industries Inc

* CSS Industries, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $3.29

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.26

* Q3 sales rose 12 percent to $117.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
