2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Model N announces first quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

Feb 6 Model N Inc

* Model N announces first quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Sees q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.26 to $0.28

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.66 to $0.69

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $33.5 million to $34 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $130 million to $134 million

* Q1 revenue $28.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.74, revenue view $123.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $30.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
