版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Fabrinet sees Q3 revenue $360 mln-$364 mln

Feb 6 Fabrinet

* Fabrinet announces second quarter fiscal-year 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Sees Q3 revenue $360 million to $364 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.89

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.68

* Q2 revenue $351.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $335.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $334.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐