BRIEF-Fabrinet sees Q3 revenue $360 mln-$364 mln

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Fabrinet
* Fabrinet announces second quarter fiscal-year 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Sees Q3 revenue $360 million to $364 million
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.89
* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.68
* Q2 revenue $351.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $335.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $334.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.