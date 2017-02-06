BRIEF-Catalent reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Catalent Inc :
* Catalent Inc reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Catalent inc - catalent expects fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $435 million to $450 million
* Catalent Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted net income in range of $168 million to $183 million
* Catalent Inc - company expects FY 2017 self-funded capital expenditures in range of $130 million to $135 million
* FY2017 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.