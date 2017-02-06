版本:
BRIEF-Evans Bancorp reports 33% increase in net income in 2016 fourth quarter and record net income for 2016

Feb 6 Evans Bancorp Inc

* Evans Bancorp reports 33% increase in net income in 2016 fourth quarter and record net income for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Qtrly net interest income $9.4 million versus $8.4 million

* Qtrly net interest margin of 3.68% declined 23 basis points from 2015 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
