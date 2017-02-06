版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Psychemedics Corporation announces record revenues and earnings

Feb 6 Psychemedics Corp

* Psychemedics Corporation announces record revenues and earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.43

* Quarterly revenue rose 75 percent to $10.8 million

* Psychemedics Corp says "began to see improvement in Q4 in some segments of our domestic business with nice pick-ups in oil & gas and schools" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
