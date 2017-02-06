版本:
BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment Corp reports qtrly core earnings per weighted share $0.24

Feb 6 Two Harbors Investment Corp :

* Two Harbors Investment Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Two Harbors Investment Corp - qtrly reported book value of $9.78 per common share

* Two Harbors investment corp - qtrly core earnings per weighted share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
