BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 First Republic Bank :
* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* First Republic Bank - pricing of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its subordinated notes due 2047
* First Republic Bank - subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625 pct per annum and, unless previously redeemed, will mature on Feb. 13, 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.