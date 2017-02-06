版本:
BRIEF-RGC Resources reports 16pct increase in Q1 earnings

Feb 6 RGC Resources Inc

* RGC Resources, Inc. reports 16% increase in first quarter earnings

* RGC Resources Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.46

* Qtrly revenues $18.8 million versus $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
