版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Perceptron announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

Feb 6 Perceptron Inc

* Perceptron announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $16 million to $19 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Perceptron Inc - Quarter-end backlog of $41.7 million

* Perceptron Inc qtrly revenue $21.8 million versus $17.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐