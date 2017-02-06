版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-FDA grants Cellectis IND approval to proceed with development of UCART123

Feb 6 Cellectis SA :

* FDA grants cellectis IND approval to proceed with the clinical development of UCART123, the first gene edited off-the-shelf car t-cell product candidate developed in the U.S.

* Intends to initiate phase 1 trials in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
