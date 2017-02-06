BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results

Feb 6 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc says qtrly adjusted EPS $0.53

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc says during Dec quarter, AUM decreased to $96.8 billion compared to $99.8 billion at September 30, 2016.

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc says qtrly GAAP EPS $0.42

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc says during 2016, had $18.5 billion of gross inflows

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc says revenues of $181.5 million in December quarter of 2016 versus $184.1 million in the September quarter of 2016