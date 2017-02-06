BRIEF-Alliance One International Q3 loss per share $1.73

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Alliance One International Inc
* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes and improved gross profit as a percentage of sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2016
* Q3 loss per share $1.73
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion
* Qtrly sales decreased 7.5% to $454.5 million
* Alliance One International Inc sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $145.0-$165.0 million
* Alliance One International Inc says "initial reports indicate larger 2017 crops that we have begun to purchase in Brazil"
* Alliance One International Inc says experienced some shipping delays in Turkey due to timing of crop purchases from farmers that will push sales, profitability to next year
* Alliance One International Inc says in quarter, improved performance throughout much of global operations offset impact created by adverse El Niño weather, stronger U.S. dollar
* Alliance One International Inc says at quarter end, inventory decreased $90.5 million to $845.1 million when compared to same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.