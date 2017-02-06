版本:
BRIEF-Capital Southwest reports Q3 results

Feb 6 Capital Southwest Corp :

* Capital Southwest announces financial results for third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Capital Southwest Corp says net asset value, or nav, at December 31, 2016 was $17.88 per share, as compared to $17.74 at September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
