BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings

Feb 6 Silgan Holdings Inc :

* Silgan announces new senior notes offerings

* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025

* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer eur450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on March 15, 2025

* Silgan Holdings- intends to use net proceeds from U.S. Dollar notes offering to prepay portion of outstanding U.S. Dollar term loans

* Silgan-Also intends to use proceeds from U.S. Dollar notes offering to repay portion of outstanding revolving loans under its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: