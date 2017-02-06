BRIEF-Teva appoints Dr. Yitzhak Peterburg as interim CEO

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Teva appoints Dr. Yitzhak Peterburg as interim chief executive officer, succeeding Erez Vigodman
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Sol J. Barer named chairman of board
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - board of directors is undertaking a search to identify a permanent chief executive officer
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- Yitzhak Peterburg has stepped down from his role as chairman in order to serve as interim chief executive officer
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says Erez Vigodman is stepping down following a mutual agreement between board of Teva and Vigodman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.