2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC

Feb 6 Flagstar Bancorp Inc

* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC

* Flagstar Bancorp Inc - Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
