版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Parex Resources Inc says Wayne Foo to retire as CEO

Feb 6 Parex Resources Inc :

* Parex announces executive and board of directors appointments

* Parex Resources Inc- Wayne Foo is to retire as chief executive officer of Parex

* Parex Resources Inc - Dave Taylor, Parex' current president, will assume role of president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐