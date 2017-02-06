版本:
BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announces appoints Richard Glickman as new CEO

Feb 6 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* AURINIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY FOUNDER, DR. RICHARD M. GLICKMAN, AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF CHARLES ROWLAND AS CEO AND AN EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
